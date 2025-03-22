Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Celebrates 22nd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The phenomenon that is Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” continues to demonstrate dominance on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with another 68.2 million views during the March 14-20 tracking period, the blockbuster music video celebrates a 22nd consecutive week at #1.

The song meanwhile holds at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, again trailing Bruno Mars’ Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile.” “APT.” had ruled that chart for 20 consecutive weeks.

With the platform’s two biggest songs, Bruno Mars’ unsurprisingly ranks at an impressive #6 on the overall YouTube Artists Chart for the tracking period. Rosé appears at #30.