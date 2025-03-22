in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Celebrates 22nd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The reign rolls on.

APT. video screenshot | Atlantic

The phenomenon that is Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” continues to demonstrate dominance on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with another 68.2 million views during the March 14-20 tracking period, the blockbuster music video celebrates a 22nd consecutive week at #1.

The song meanwhile holds at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, again trailing Bruno Mars’ Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile.” “APT.” had ruled that chart for 20 consecutive weeks.

With the platform’s two biggest songs, Bruno Mars’ unsurprisingly ranks at an impressive #6 on the overall YouTube Artists Chart for the tracking period. Rosé appears at #30.

apt.Bruno Marsdie with a smileLady Gagarose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, Elizabeth Olsen Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio