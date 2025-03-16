in Music News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Set For Joint Interviews On March 20 “Fallon,” March 21 “TODAY Show”

They will support their new, collaborative album.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez - Sunset BLVD cover, courtesy of Interscope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are releasing their joint album “I Said I Love You First” on March 21. In support of the occasions, the fellow artists and romantic couple will appear for high-profile interviews.

They will, notably, appear for a joint chat with Jimmy Fallon on the March 20 edition of “The Tonight Show.” That night’s episode will also feature a visit from Elizabeth Olsen, and a performance by Bob Mould.

Gomez and Blanco will then make a daytime appearance on the album’s release day, joining the March 21 TODAY Show during the 7-9AM ET window.

“I Said I Love You First” includes radio single “Call Me When You Break Up (featuring Gracie Abrams),” as well as the just-released “Sunset Blvd.”

