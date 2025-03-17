in TV News

Kelsea Ballerini Arrives At iHeartRadio Music Awards, Looks Stunning On Red Carpet

The mainstream country star wows on the iHeart red carpet.

2025 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Kelsea Ballerini at the 2025 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will air on FOX Monday night, and some of the most popular names in music are starting to arrive.

That list includes Kelsea Ballerini, who made her presence felt on the red carpet in a big way. The country artist rocked a stunning dress — and easily delivered one of the night’s best looks so far.

Kelsea is one of several high-profile names confirmed for an appearance at the show, which begins at 8PM ET. Photos from her red carpet appearance follow:

2025 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Kelsea Ballerini at the 2025 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.
2025 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Kelsea Ballerini at the 2025 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.
2025 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Kelsea Ballerini at the 2025 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.

foxiheartradio music awardskelsea ballerini

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Set For Joint Interviews On March 20 “Fallon,” March 21 “TODAY Show”

Madison Beer Slays Another Red Carpet, Wowing At iHeartRadio Music Awards