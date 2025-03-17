Kelsea Ballerini Arrives At iHeartRadio Music Awards, Looks Stunning On Red Carpet

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will air on FOX Monday night, and some of the most popular names in music are starting to arrive.

That list includes Kelsea Ballerini, who made her presence felt on the red carpet in a big way. The country artist rocked a stunning dress — and easily delivered one of the night’s best looks so far.

Kelsea is one of several high-profile names confirmed for an appearance at the show, which begins at 8PM ET. Photos from her red carpet appearance follow: