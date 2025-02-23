in Music News

SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s “30 For 30” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio; Kendrick Again Has Top 4 Songs

“30 For 30” takes over the #1 spot at rhythmic radio.

Kendrick Lamar is again responsible for the Top 4 songs on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, but they fall in a different order this week.

Up three places, SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” rises to #1. The collaboration received ~6,237 spins during the February 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,155.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” concurrently falls one spot to #2, while Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” slides one level to #3. Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” concurrently drops a place to #4.

The first non-Kendrick song in the Top 5 is The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless,” which holds at the #5 position on the latest Mediabase rhythmic chart.

