Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

“Heart Of A Woman” tops the urban airplay chart.

Urban radio has a new #1, and it comes from Summer Walker.

The artist’s “Heart Of A Woman” rises two spots to earn the top position on this week’s listing. “Heart Of A Woman” received ~5,951 spins during the February 16-22 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 654 from last week’s mark.

GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” holds at #2 on the chart, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” rises one spot to #3.

Up two places, Chris Brown’s enduring “Residuals” earns #4 on the chart. BigXthaPlug’s “The Largest” concurrently falls from #1 to #5.

