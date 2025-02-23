in Music News

Shinedown’s “Dance, Kid, Dance” Officially Ascends To #1 At Active Rock Radio

The Shinedown song rises three places to #1.

After improving to #4 on last week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart, Shinedown’s “Dance, Kid, Dance” jumps to #1 this week.

The song indeed takes over the chart’s top spot, courtesy of the ~2,007 spins it received during the February 16-22 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 123 plays.

Falling In Reverse’s “Bad Guy (featuring Saraya)” holds at #2, as Sleep Theory’s “Stuck In My Head” drops two levels to #3.

Papa Roach’s “Even If It Kills Me” and Seether’s “Walls Come Down” both join the Top 5 this week, with the former rising two spots to #4 and the latter ascending two levels to #5.

