JENNIE To Celebrate Debut Album With “The Ruby Experience” Concerts In Los Angeles, New York, Seoul

The BLACKPINK member will be releasing her debut solo album very soon.

The Ruby Experience - promotional photo courtesy of AEG and Columbia

On the heels of announcing a March 7 release date for her debut solo album “Ruby,” JENNIE confirmed plans to play intimate concerts in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul.

Entitled “The Ruby Experience,” the series will stop at LA’s Peacock Theater on March 6, New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 10, and Seoul’s Inspire Arena on March 15.

“With the support of Spotify, The Ruby Experience is set to deliver an unforgettable experience to audiences in each city,” notes an official press release. “A portion of the proceeds from the U.S. shows will be donated to support the recovery efforts and firefighters following the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles.”

The pre-sale for the LA and NY shows will begin at 10AM local time on January 29, with the general on-sale starting at that time on January 31. Seoul’s pre-sale will begin at 7PM local time on February 5; the general will commence on February 6.

jennierubythe ruby experience

