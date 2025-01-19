Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Chappell Roan, Weeknd & Playboi Carti, Damiano David Top 15

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless,” and Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” concurrently go Top 15.
Up three places, “Diet Pepsi” earns #8 courtesy of the 8,499 spins it received during the January 12-18 tracking period (+935).
Played 5,931 times (+1,071), “Pink Pony Club” ascends five spots to #11.
A play count of 5,168 (+639) brings “Timeless” up four places to #13.
The recipient of 4,871 spins (+351), “Born With A Broken Heart” climbs three spots to #15.
