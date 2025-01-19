Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Earns 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

A close pop radio airplay race ends in favor of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste.”
Played 15,412 times during the January 12-18 tracking period, the smash earns a sixth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 683 spins, but it gives “Taste” a 33-play lead over Myles Smith’s “Stargazing.”
That song spends a second week at #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays at #3. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” holds at #4, and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” spends another week in the #5 position.
Comments
Loading…