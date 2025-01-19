SZA’s “BMF,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Officially Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

Two songs foray into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, and both involve SZA.
The artist’s solo hit “BMF” makes a particularly big jump this week, rising fourteen spots to #18. The song garnered 4,148 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a massive 3,099. That ranks as pop format’s greatest airplay gain for the week.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s collaborative “luther” also hits the Top 20, rising five spots to #20. The “GNX” single received 3,639 spins, topping last week’s mark by 1,599.
