SZA’s “BMF,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Officially Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

Two SZA releases make the Top 20 at pop.

SZA - SOS: Lana cover | RCA

Two songs foray into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, and both involve SZA.

The artist’s solo hit “BMF” makes a particularly big jump this week, rising fourteen spots to #18. The song garnered 4,148 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a massive 3,099. That ranks as pop format’s greatest airplay gain for the week.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s collaborative “luther” also hits the Top 20, rising five spots to #20. The “GNX” single received 3,639 spins, topping last week’s mark by 1,599.

