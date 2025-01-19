Dan + Shay’s “Bigger Houses” Rises To #1 At Country Radio

The #5 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart ascends to #1 this week.
Indeed, Dan + Shay’s “Bigger Houses” seizes the throne on the new listing, earning the #1 spot that previously belonged to Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott’s “Boys Back Home.”
Along with ruling for chart points, the Dan + Shay tune ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the January 12-18 tracking period (~9,215 spins, +2,559).
Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody,” which rules for audience impressions, rises one spot to #2 on the overall chart.
Comments
Loading…