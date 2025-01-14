in TV News

First Look: Bad Bunny Co-Hosts Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The global music sensation appears throughout Monday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2077 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Bad Bunny during chit-chat on Monday, January 13, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Bad Bunny does not simply appear as a guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — he co-hosts the broadcast.

Along with joining Jimmy to conduct interviews, Bad Bunny appears as an interviewee in his own right. He also appears in the latest installment of the show’s Subway Busking segment, while also taking the stage to deliver the show-closing musical performance.

The appearance comes in support of Bad Bunny’s buzzy new album “DTMF,” which officially launched on January 5.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2077 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper & singer Bad Bunny and host Jimmy Fallon during Subway Busking on Monday, January 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2077 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Bad Bunny during chit-chat on Monday, January 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2077 — Pictured: (l-r) Guest co-host Bad Bunny during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2077 — Pictured: Musical guest Bad Bunny performs on Monday, January 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2077 — Pictured: (l-r) YouTuber Linus Sebastian during an interview & tech-demo with host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Bad Bunny on Monday, January 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2077 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Karla Sofía Gascón during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Bad Bunny on Monday, January 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

