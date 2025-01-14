First Look: Bad Bunny Co-Hosts Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Bad Bunny does not simply appear as a guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — he co-hosts the broadcast.

Along with joining Jimmy to conduct interviews, Bad Bunny appears as an interviewee in his own right. He also appears in the latest installment of the show’s Subway Busking segment, while also taking the stage to deliver the show-closing musical performance.

The appearance comes in support of Bad Bunny’s buzzy new album “DTMF,” which officially launched on January 5.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: