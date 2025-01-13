Rose & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Secures 12th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” further solidifies itself as an absolute YouTube blockbuster. The official music video secures a twelfth consecutive week (in twelve weeks of availability) at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, while the overall track claims a twelfth week atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“APT.” retains #1 on Music Videos thanks to the 59.5 million views it received during the January 3-9 tracking period. The count more than doubles that of the #2 video, a statistic that has been true for almost every week of the song’s stellar run.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” generated a total of 110.4 million YouTube plays during the tracking period. That figure yields the #1 position on the platform’s Global Songs Chart.

— Bruno Mars, notably, claims second place on both charts this week thanks to his Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile.”