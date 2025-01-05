Margaret Qualley & Selena Gomez, Zendaya & Demi Moore Connect, Look Gorgeous At Golden Globe Awards

Awards shows famously open the door to star-studded linkups, with celebrities connecting to catch up — and pose for memorable photos.

That happened throughout Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Two particularly notable connections involved the stars of “The Substance.”

Margaret Qualley spent time chatting with Selena Gomez on the show’s red carpet, while Demi Moore spent time with Zendaya.

All four women looked stunning in the moments, which were captured by the CBS photo team and shared with media.

CBS’ broadcast of the 82nd Golden Globes began at 8PM ET. The aforementioned photos follow: