Margaret Qualley & Selena Gomez, Zendaya & Demi Moore Connect, Look Gorgeous At Golden Globe Awards

Margaret Qualley and Selena Gomez at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Awards shows famously open the door to star-studded linkups, with celebrities connecting to catch up — and pose for memorable photos.
That happened throughout Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Two particularly notable connections involved the stars of “The Substance.”
Margaret Qualley spent time chatting with Selena Gomez on the show’s red carpet, while Demi Moore spent time with Zendaya.
All four women looked stunning in the moments, which were captured by the CBS photo team and shared with media.
CBS’ broadcast of the 82nd Golden Globes began at 8PM ET. The aforementioned photos follow:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
