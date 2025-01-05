in Music News

Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Wind Up Missin’ You” improves to #1 on the country radio chart.

Wind Up Missin' You video screenshot | Back Blocks/EMI Nashville

Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Wind Up Missin’ You” winds up taking the throne from Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road.”

Along with leading in chart points, “Wind Up Missin’ You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the December 29-January 4 tracking period. It received ~8,775 spins (+2,407).

The song meanwhile takes second place for audience impressions, trailing the aforementioned “High Road.”

“High Road” nonetheless drops to #2 on the overall chart, with Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” sliding a place to #3.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

