Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Wind Up Missin’ You” winds up taking the throne from Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road.”

Along with leading in chart points, “Wind Up Missin’ You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the December 29-January 4 tracking period. It received ~8,775 spins (+2,407).

The song meanwhile takes second place for audience impressions, trailing the aforementioned “High Road.”

“High Road” nonetheless drops to #2 on the overall chart, with Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” sliding a place to #3.