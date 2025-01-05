in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Achieves 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Taste” extends its pop radio reign to 4 weeks.

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega in Taste | Video screenshot | Island

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” unsurprisingly retains the throne at pop radio, securing a fourth week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Taste” received ~16,119 spins during the December 29-January 4 tracking period. Though the count falls 85 plays shy of last week’s mark, it keeps “Taste” comfortably at #1 on the chart.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds at #2 on this week’s listing, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” spends another week at #3. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” again complete the Top 5, holding at #4 and #5, respectively.

billie eilishBruno MarshozierLady Gagamyles smithsabrina carpentertaste

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio