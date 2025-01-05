Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Achieves 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” unsurprisingly retains the throne at pop radio, securing a fourth week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
“Taste” received ~16,119 spins during the December 29-January 4 tracking period. Though the count falls 85 plays shy of last week’s mark, it keeps “Taste” comfortably at #1 on the chart.
Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds at #2 on this week’s listing, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” spends another week at #3. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” again complete the Top 5, holding at #4 and #5, respectively.
