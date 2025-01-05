in TV News

Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Elegantly Beautiful On Golden Globes Red Carpet (Special Look)

Anya Taylor-Joy wowed on another red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A well-known force when it comes to wowing on red carpets, Anya Taylor-Joy’s awards show looks are always the focus of anticipation.

She delivered again, looking beautiful at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

The actress wowed in a rose gold dress, showcasing her well-documented beauty on the show’s arrival circuit.

The 82nd iteration of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing on CBS; Nikki Glaser is hosting the festivities.

In support of its live broadcast, CBS shared photos from Anya Taylor-Joy’s turn on the official red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

