Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Elegantly Beautiful On Golden Globes Red Carpet (Special Look)

A well-known force when it comes to wowing on red carpets, Anya Taylor-Joy’s awards show looks are always the focus of anticipation.

She delivered again, looking beautiful at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

The actress wowed in a rose gold dress, showcasing her well-documented beauty on the show’s arrival circuit.

The 82nd iteration of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing on CBS; Nikki Glaser is hosting the festivities.

In support of its live broadcast, CBS shared photos from Anya Taylor-Joy’s turn on the official red carpet.