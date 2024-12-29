in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Taste” remains #1 during the final full tracking week of 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter emerged as pop’s biggest hitmaker in 2024, so it is only fitting that she closes the year at #1 on the format’s Mediabase radio chart.

Her “Taste” extends its reign in that spot, earning a third week as pop radio’s biggest song.

“Taste” received ~16,199 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period, which marks the last full frame of 2024. The count trails last week’s mark by 461 but proves sufficient for another stint at #1.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds at #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays in the #3 position.

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” rises one spot to #4, and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” drops a level to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

