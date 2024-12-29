Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” Remains #1 On Country Radio Chart

With stations focusing on holiday and year-end programming, every actively charting country song lost airplay during the December 22-28 tracking period. Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” was no exception.

Its decline was not, however, enough to knock it down from the #1 spot. The collaboration indeed secures a second week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Along with ruling for chart points, “High Road” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the tracking frame. It received ~8,088 spins (-1,616) and ~33.79 million audience impressions.

Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” holds at #2, while Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott’s “Boys Back Home” stays in the #3 position. Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” rises a place to #4, and George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” drops a spot to #5.