GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” Earns 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

The high-profile collaboration stays atop the rhythmic chart.

WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME video screenshot | CMG/Interscope

GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME (featuring Sexyy Red)” officially becomes a multi-week #1, earning a second frame atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

The collaboration received ~6,121 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 31 but still ranking as the top sum.

Latto’s “Brokey” spends another week in the runner-up position, as The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” holds at #3. Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” stays at #4.

Up one place, Saweetie’s “Is It The Way” claims #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic listing.

