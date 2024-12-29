GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” Earns 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME (featuring Sexyy Red)” officially becomes a multi-week #1, earning a second frame atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart.
The collaboration received ~6,121 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 31 but still ranking as the top sum.
Latto’s “Brokey” spends another week in the runner-up position, as The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” holds at #3. Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” stays at #4.
Up one place, Saweetie’s “Is It The Way” claims #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic listing.
