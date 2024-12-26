First Look: Max Greenfield, Camilla Luddington, W. Kamau Bell Compete On January 8 “Celebrity Jeopardy”

For the third consecutive season, ABC is airing a “Celebrity Jeopardy” tournament in primetime.

This year’s iteration begins on January 8, when Max Greenfield, Camilla Luddington, and W. Kamau Bell compete in the quarterfinals.

The game will air from 9:02-10:02PM ET, ultimately concluding with the revelation of which celebrity will be advancing for a shot at this year’s Celebrity Jeopardy championship.

As the quest to find out who follows in the victorious footsteps of Ike Barinholz and Lisa Ann Walter begins, ABC shared first-look photos of the first quarterfinal episode: