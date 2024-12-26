in TV News

First Look: Max Greenfield, Camilla Luddington, W. Kamau Bell Compete On January 8 “Celebrity Jeopardy”

“Celebrity Jeopardy” returns for another season.

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY - ÒQuarterfinal #1: Max Greenfield, Camilla Luddington, and W. Kamau BellÓ - Celebrity contestants compete for the $1 million grand prize for charity with Max Greenfield (Wags and Walks), Camilla Luddington (I Stand With My Pack) and W. Kamau Bell (DonorsChoose). Ken Jennings hosts. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (9:02-10:02 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) KEN JENNINGS, MAX GREENFIELD, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON, W. KAMAU BELL

For the third consecutive season, ABC is airing a “Celebrity Jeopardy” tournament in primetime.

This year’s iteration begins on January 8, when Max Greenfield, Camilla Luddington, and W. Kamau Bell compete in the quarterfinals.

The game will air from 9:02-10:02PM ET, ultimately concluding with the revelation of which celebrity will be advancing for a shot at this year’s Celebrity Jeopardy championship.

As the quest to find out who follows in the victorious footsteps of Ike Barinholz and Lisa Ann Walter begins, ABC shared first-look photos of the first quarterfinal episode:

