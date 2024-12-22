in Music News

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

The collaboration ascends to #1 on the latest country chart.

High Road video screenshot | Columbia/Records Nash

Country radio has a new #1, and it comes from Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph.

Their collaborative “High Road” takes the top spot this week, rising one place to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart. Along with ruling for chart points, the song dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 15-21 tracking period.

Up one spot, Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” moves into the runner-up position. Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott’s “Boys Back Home’ also rises one place, in its case moving up to #3.

George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” descends from #1 to #4, while Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” holds at #5.

Dylan marlowedylan scottGeorge Birgehigh roadjessie murphkoe wetzelmorgan wallentucker wetmore

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

