Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Country radio has a new #1, and it comes from Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph.

Their collaborative “High Road” takes the top spot this week, rising one place to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart. Along with ruling for chart points, the song dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 15-21 tracking period.

Up one spot, Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” moves into the runner-up position. Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott’s “Boys Back Home’ also rises one place, in its case moving up to #3.

George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” descends from #1 to #4, while Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” holds at #5.