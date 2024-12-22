in Music News

Anabel Englund’s “Get Busy” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

“Get Busy” gets to the top of this week’s dance radio chart.

Anabel Englund - Get Busy video screenshot | Ultra Records

A two-place rise brings Anabel Englund’s “Get Busy” to the top of this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

“Get Busy” earns #1 thanks to the 6433 spins it received during the December 15-21 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 108 plays.

After rising to #1 last week, Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” settles for #2 on the latest chart.

Benny Benassi & Oaks’ “Never Been Yours” drops a spot to #3, while Swedish House Mafia & Alicia Keys’ “Finally” ascends three places to #4.

Down one spot, Hugel & Diplo’s “Forever (featuring Malou & Yuna)” earns #5.

Alicia Keysanabel englundbenny benassidiploget busyhugelkylie minoguemalouoaksswedish house mafiayuna

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Celebrates 9th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio