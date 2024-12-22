Anabel Englund’s “Get Busy” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

A two-place rise brings Anabel Englund’s “Get Busy” to the top of this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
“Get Busy” earns #1 thanks to the 6433 spins it received during the December 15-21 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 108 plays.
After rising to #1 last week, Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” settles for #2 on the latest chart.
Benny Benassi & Oaks’ “Never Been Yours” drops a spot to #3, while Swedish House Mafia & Alicia Keys’ “Finally” ascends three places to #4.
Down one spot, Hugel & Diplo’s “Forever (featuring Malou & Yuna)” earns #5.
Comments
Loading…