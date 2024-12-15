Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

For the fourth time this year, Sabrina Carpenter tops the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Her latest #1 comes courtesy of “Taste,” which rises one spot to the top of this week’s listing.

“Taste” received ~16,729 spins during the December 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,228. The increase ranks as this week’s greatest airplay gain.

Carpenter previously topped the pop chart with “Feather” (March 2024), “Espresso” (June and July 2024), and “Please Please Please” (August and September 2024).

Down one place, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” settles for #2 this week. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” concurrently holds at #3.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” stays at #4, and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” spends another week at #5.