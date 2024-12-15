in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Top 15; Chappell Roan Top 20

In 2024, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and Chappell Roan all established themselves as pop music superstars. This week, all three enjoy big moves on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Along with earning a new #1 thanks to “Taste,” Carpenter hits the Top 10 with her “Bed Chem.” Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” officially enters the Top 15, while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” joins the Top 20.

Played 7,497 times during the December 8-14 tracking period (+857), “Bed Chem” rises one spot to #10.

Up two places, “That’s So True” takes #14 with 5,433 spins (+975).

Credited with 3,128 spins (+643), “Pink Pony Club” ascends three levels to #19.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio