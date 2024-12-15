in Music News

Breaking Benjamin’s “Awaken” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Awaken” takes over the top spot on the active rock chart.

Breaking Benjamin - Awaken video screenshot | BMG

The #2 song on last week’s Mediabase active rock chart, Breaking Benjamin’s “Awaken” officially earns #1 on this week.

The hit single received ~2,130 active rock spins during the December 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 141 over last week’s mark.

Linkin Park’s “Heavy Is The Crown” rises two levels to #2, as Badflower’s “Detroit” drops from the #1 position to #3.

A one-place rise concurrently brings Three Days Grace’s “Mayday” to #4.

Jelly Roll’s former #1 “Liar” concurrently falls two spots, settling for #5 on this week’s Mediabase active rock chart.

