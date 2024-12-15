Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” completes its ascent to #1 at dance radio, rising one spot to the top of this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.
“Lights Camera Action” received 669 spins during the December 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 89.
Up three places, Benny Benassi & Oaks’ “Never Been Yours” takes over the runner-up spot.
Anabel Englund’s “Get Busy” rises one level to #3, as Hugel & Diplo’s “Forever (featuring Malou & Yuna)” elevates three places to #4.
Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” concurrently falls two spots to #5.
