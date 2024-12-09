Rosé Confirmed For Interview, Performance On December 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Going into this week, NBC had curiously only confirmed one guest for the Wednesday, December 11 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — Ray Romano.

Shrewd observers assumed that NBC was likely waiting to make an announcement regarding a high-profile second guest.

That announcement came Monday, as the network revealed that Rosé will be appearing for an interview and performance on the broadcast. The visit will come in support of the Blackpink member’s debut solo album “rosie,” which launched this past Friday.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Monday, December 9: Guests include Keira Knightley, Christian Slater and comedian Dean Edwards. Show #2065

Tuesday, December 10: Guests include John Mulaney, Linda Cardellini and musical guests Julien Baker & TORRES. Show #2066

Wednesday, December 11: Guests include Ray Romano, Rosé and musical guest Rosé. Show #2067

Thursday, December 12: Guests include Lisa Kudrow, Elle Fanning, Jack Huston and musical guest Kamasi Washington. Show #2068