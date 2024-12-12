in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio; “Bed Chem” Going Top 10

Sabrina Carpenter will have a big week at pop radio.

After coming within 18 spins of #1 last week, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” is set to comfortably take over the top spot on this coming week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Taste” received 9,531 spins during the first four days of the December 8-14 tracking period, topping the same-time-last-week mark by 11%. That count places the song at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, and it should have no trouble retaining that position through the close of tracking.

Carpenter will also enjoy a second noteworthy move on this week’s chart, as her “Bed Chem” officially moves into the Top 10. The song is currently #10 on the building/real-time chart and does not face any obvious threats from below.

