Latto Makes Appearance On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

The hip-hop artist makes her first daytime TV interview appearance.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3069, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Latto makes an eagerly anticipated appearance on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

In what represents her first daytime TV interview, Latto first chats with Jennifer Hudson on the broadcast. The interview touches on her experiences performing with Drake and Lil Kim, her encounters with Eminem and Mariah Carey, her upcoming birthday party, and the one song she hates performing live.

Latto later takes the stage to perform “Big Mama.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day — check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

