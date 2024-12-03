Latto Makes Appearance On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Latto makes an eagerly anticipated appearance on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

In what represents her first daytime TV interview, Latto first chats with Jennifer Hudson on the broadcast. The interview touches on her experiences performing with Drake and Lil Kim, her encounters with Eminem and Mariah Carey, her upcoming birthday party, and the one song she hates performing live.

Latto later takes the stage to perform “Big Mama.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day — check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos follow: