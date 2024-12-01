Charli XCX’s “Apple” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem,” Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Top 15

Charli XCX’s “Apple” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 7,478 times during the November 24-30 tracking period, “Apple” ascends one spot to #10. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 511.
— As “Apple” reaches the Top 10, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” officially move into the Top 15.
Up four places, “Bed Chem” earns #13 on the strength of its 5,965 spins (+724).
A one-place rise concurrently brings “Diet Pepsi” to #15. Addison Rae’s hit received 5,664 spins during the tracking period (+394).
