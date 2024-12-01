in Music News

Charli XCX’s “Apple” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem,” Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Top 15

News on this week’s pop radio movers.

Charli XCX’s “Apple” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 7,478 times during the November 24-30 tracking period, “Apple” ascends one spot to #10. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 511.

— As “Apple” reaches the Top 10, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” officially move into the Top 15.

Up four places, “Bed Chem” earns #13 on the strength of its 5,965 spins (+724).

A one-place rise concurrently brings “Diet Pepsi” to #15. Addison Rae’s hit received 5,664 spins during the tracking period (+394).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

