Dexter And The Moonrocks’ “Sad In Carolina” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Dexter and the Moonrocks’ “Sad In Carolina” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,388 times during the November 24-30 tracking period, “Sad In Carolina” rises one spot to the top of this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 5.

Down one spot, Sum 41’s “Dopamine” settles for #2.

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” stays in the #3 position, as Hozier’s “Too Sweet” rises a spot to #4.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” also rises one level, ascending a place to #5 on this week’s listing.