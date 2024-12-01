in Music News

Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” Rises To #1 On Dance Radio Chart

“Tears Don’t Fall” reaches the peak of the dance chart.

Kaskade and Enisa in Tears Don't Fall | Video screenshot | Big Beat

Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart, climbs to #1 this week.

The collaboration received ~581 spins during the November 24-30 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 32 plays.

Down one spot, The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras’ “Don’t Lie” settles for #1 on this week’s listing.

Up four spots, Meduza’s “Another World (featuring Hayla)” reaches a new peak of #3. Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” concurrently remains in the #4 position.

A one-place rise then brings Benny Benassi & Oaks’ “Never Been Yours” to #5.

