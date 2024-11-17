Tiesto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Tiësto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” officially becomes the hottest song at dance radio, rising two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance chart.

“Hot Honey” received ~596 spins during the November 10-16 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 78.

Also up two places, The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras’ “Don’t Lie” reaches a new peak of #2.

Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” drops one place to #3, while Bebe Rexha’s “I’m The Drama” descends from #1 to #4 on the latest Mediabase dance chart.

Up two places, David Guetta & Alesso’s enduring “Never Going Home Tonight (featuring Madison Love)” earns #5.