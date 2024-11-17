Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The biggest song in the world from a Spotify streaming perspective, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” also asserts its dominance at US pop radio.

Making good on the early projection, the high-profile collaboration rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places from last week’s mark, “Die With A Smile” earns #1 thanks to the ~14,186 spins it received during the November 10-16 tracking period. The count reflects a gain of 1,126 from the prior mark.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” falls one spot to #2 this week, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” ascends two levels to a new high of #3. Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” concurrently jumps three spots to a new peak of #4.

Down two spots, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” settles for #5.