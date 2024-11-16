Sydney Thomas Gains Nearly 200K Followers After Wowing As Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Ring Girl

In a viral article ahead of Friday’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing card, Headline Planet forecast that stunning ring card model Sydney Thomas would receive a major profit boost after appearing on the Netflix broadcast.

That forecast proved accurate.

As of press time at 2:15PM ET Saturday, the model and influencer boasts 711K TikTok Followers and 344K Instagram followers. Those figures are up considerably from where they were on the morning of fight day, when Thomas had 640K on TikTok and 237K on Instagram.

With many fans continuing to buzz over her presence at the show — and new followers certain to share her posts — odds are good that those gains will grow in the coming days.

Although the fight put her on the radar for many viewers, Sydney was of course already an immensely successful creator and model. She also received buzz for runway appearance at this year’s Miami Swim Week.