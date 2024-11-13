in TV News

John Krasinski Named Sexiest Man Alive, Shares Instructional Video On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

John Krasinski, rose to fame as Jim Halpert on “The Office,” has been named the Sexiest Man Alive.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Krasinski during Tuesday’s November 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

People’s annual Sexiest Man Alive cover has been revealed, and it features John Krasinski.

Indeed, the actor and director has earned the coveted honor — news that was revealed during Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

After appearing for an interview with host Stephen Colbert, Krasinski shared an “instructional video” for becoming the sexiest man alive.

The video, detailing Krasinski’s multi-step program for earning the sexiest man honor, also features a cameo from Chris Evans.

That segment follows, as do photos from Tuesday’s “Colbert” taping.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Chris Evans during Tuesday’s November 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Chris Evans during Tuesday’s November 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

