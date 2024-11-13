Sabrina Quesada Looks Stunning At Launch Party for Alice + Olivia x The Beatles Capsule

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Sabrina Quesada attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
First announced earlier this fall, the alice + olivia x The Beatles capsule had an official launch celebration on Tuesday, and numerous high-profile fashion and social names were in attendance.
One noteworthy attendee was Sabrina “Sab” Quesada, who looked unsurprisingly stunning at the event.
Held at 50 Ninth Avenue in New York, the celebration featured music from Scout Willis and a variety of food, drinks, and brand activations.
Encompassing seventeen pieces, the new Beatles collection features embellished dresses, tops, sequin skirts, vegan leather and varsity jackets, and popular cardigans. It celebrates the 60th anniversary of the band’s first US tour.
Photos of Sabrina’s appearance at the event follow:
