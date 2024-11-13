in Culture News, Hot On Social

Sabrina Quesada Looks Stunning At Launch Party for Alice + Olivia x The Beatles Capsule

The party took place in New York Tuesday night.

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Sabrina Quesada attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

First announced earlier this fall, the alice + olivia x The Beatles capsule had an official launch celebration on Tuesday, and numerous high-profile fashion and social names were in attendance.

One noteworthy attendee was Sabrina “Sab” Quesada, who looked unsurprisingly stunning at the event.

Held at 50 Ninth Avenue in New York, the celebration featured music from Scout Willis and a variety of food, drinks, and brand activations.

Encompassing seventeen pieces, the new Beatles collection features embellished dresses, tops, sequin skirts, vegan leather and varsity jackets, and popular cardigans. It celebrates the 60th anniversary of the band’s first US tour.

Photos of Sabrina’s appearance at the event follow:

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Sabrina Quesada attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Sabrina Quesada attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Sabrina Quesada attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Sabrina Quesada attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Alice + oliviasab quesadaSabrina quesada

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

