Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” Gracie Abrams’ That’s So True,” Akon’s “Beautiful Day” Tie For Most Added At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio add board closes with a rare three-way tie for first place.

With 20 adds each, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True,” and Akon’s “Akon’s Beautiful Day” tie for the most added distinction.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” lands in fourth place with 15 pickups, while an add count of 14 positions Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” in fifth.

Each picked up by 12 new stations, Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song,” Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You,” and The Weeknd & Anitta’s “São Paulo” tie for sixth place. A tie also forms in the ninth place spot, with David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” and Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” each landing at 11 new Medaibase-monitored pop stations.