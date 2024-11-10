in Music News

Tyla Wows On Another Red Carpet, Looking Stunning At MTV EMA In Manchester (Special Look)

Tyla looked absolutely breathtaking at Sunday’s show.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)

With red carpet slay after red carpet slay, Tyla is quickly solidifying herself as one of the best looking — and best-styled — women in entertainment. Her MTV EMA look will only add to that status.

Tyla looked utterly sensational at Sunday’s event, which is emanating from the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England.

Tyla attended, and performed at, the show amid her ongoing ascent into global music superstardom. Rita Ora served as host for the annual event.

On the heels of the red carpet arrival period, MTV shared official publicity photos chronicling Tyla’s appearance.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)

mtv ematyla

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Chloe Kelly Makes Memorable MTV EMA Appearance, Looking Stunning On Event’s Red Carpet