Tyla Wows On Another Red Carpet, Looking Stunning At MTV EMA In Manchester (Special Look)

With red carpet slay after red carpet slay, Tyla is quickly solidifying herself as one of the best looking — and best-styled — women in entertainment. Her MTV EMA look will only add to that status.

Tyla looked utterly sensational at Sunday’s event, which is emanating from the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England.

Tyla attended, and performed at, the show amid her ongoing ascent into global music superstardom. Rita Ora served as host for the annual event.

On the heels of the red carpet arrival period, MTV shared official publicity photos chronicling Tyla’s appearance.