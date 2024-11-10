in Music News

Chloe Kelly Makes Memorable MTV EMA Appearance, Looking Stunning On Event’s Red Carpet

The footballer looked fantastic at Sunday’s show.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Chloe Kelly attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)

The 2024 MTV EMA took place in Manchester, England this Sunday, and Manchester City footballers made waves on the show’s red carpet.

Chloe Kelly, one such athlete, looked outstanding on the arrival circuit for Sunday’s show at Co-Op Live.

Rita Ora was to serve as host for Sunday’s ceremony, which honors the best in music — with an unsurprisingly (though not exclusive) European slant. Taylor Swift was the most nominated artist with 7 nods at this year’s show.

In support of the event, the MTV EMA press team shared photos of Kelly’s time on the red carpet.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Chloe Kelly attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Chloe Kelly attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Chloe Kelly attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Chloe Kelly attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)

Chloe kellymtv ema

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tyla Wows On Another Red Carpet, Looking Stunning At MTV EMA In Manchester (Special Look)

Ciara Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)