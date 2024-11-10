Chloe Kelly Makes Memorable MTV EMA Appearance, Looking Stunning On Event’s Red Carpet

The 2024 MTV EMA took place in Manchester, England this Sunday, and Manchester City footballers made waves on the show’s red carpet.

Chloe Kelly, one such athlete, looked outstanding on the arrival circuit for Sunday’s show at Co-Op Live.

Rita Ora was to serve as host for Sunday’s ceremony, which honors the best in music — with an unsurprisingly (though not exclusive) European slant. Taylor Swift was the most nominated artist with 7 nods at this year’s show.

In support of the event, the MTV EMA press team shared photos of Kelly’s time on the red carpet.