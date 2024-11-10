Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” officially becomes a multi-week rhythmic radio #1.
Played 5,697 times during the November 3-9 tracking period, “Residuals” secures a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 87 plays but still keeps the Chris Brown song narrowly ahead of the competition.
Up four places, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” claims #2 on this week’s chart.
Tommy Richman’s “Devil Is A Lie” ranks as a close #3, while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” drops two places to #4.
A three-place rise concurrently brings Bossman Dlow’s “Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” to #5.
