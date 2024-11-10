in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Residuals” keeps the throne at rhythmic radio.

Chris Brown - Residuals Visualizer | YouTube

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” officially becomes a multi-week rhythmic radio #1.

Played 5,697 times during the November 3-9 tracking period, “Residuals” secures a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 87 plays but still keeps the Chris Brown song narrowly ahead of the competition.

Up four places, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” claims #2 on this week’s chart.

Tommy Richman’s “Devil Is A Lie” ranks as a close #3, while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” drops two places to #4.

A three-place rise concurrently brings Bossman Dlow’s “Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” to #5.

bossman dlowChris Brownkendrick lamarplayboi cartiresidualsthe weekndTommy richman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Funeral Portrait & Spencer Charnas’ “Suffocate City” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Yet Again Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Securing 6th Week On Top; “Nobody’s Soldier” Remains #1 At Triple A