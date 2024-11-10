in TV News

Ciara Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Ciara drops by the daytime talk show.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a visit from Ciara.

The immensely popular and successful entertainer drops by for an interview, providing Jennifer Hudson with an update on her life as a mother — and the possibility of having baby number five. She also talks about her relationship with husband Russell Wilson, who began his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Ciara and Jennifer also tease the idea of forming a girl group and even get together to show off some dance moves.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Monday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3053, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

