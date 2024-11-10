in Music News

Molly Marsh Shines With Standout MTV EMA Style, Looks Beautiful On Manchester Red Carpet

The “Love Island” alumna wowed at Sunday’s show.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Molly Marsh attends the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)

Sunday’s MTV EMA attracted high-profile attendees from the entertainment world, and some absolutely brought their A game on the show’s red carpet.

Molly Marsh is one such attendee, who looked spectacular on the arrival circuit.

Rocking a dress that showcased her figure, the “Love Island” alumna served undeniable beauty – and unddoubtedly one of the night’s best looks.

Rita Ora hosted the show, which honored the best in global music, with a logical emphasis on European success. Photos of Molly’s time on the red carpet follow.

love islandMolly marshmtv ema

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

