Molly Marsh Shines With Standout MTV EMA Style, Looks Beautiful On Manchester Red Carpet

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Molly Marsh attends the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)
Sunday’s MTV EMA attracted high-profile attendees from the entertainment world, and some absolutely brought their A game on the show’s red carpet.
Molly Marsh is one such attendee, who looked spectacular on the arrival circuit.
Rocking a dress that showcased her figure, the “Love Island” alumna served undeniable beauty – and unddoubtedly one of the night’s best looks.
Rita Ora hosted the show, which honored the best in global music, with a logical emphasis on European success. Photos of Molly’s time on the red carpet follow.
