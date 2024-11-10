Molly Marsh Shines With Standout MTV EMA Style, Looks Beautiful On Manchester Red Carpet

Sunday’s MTV EMA attracted high-profile attendees from the entertainment world, and some absolutely brought their A game on the show’s red carpet.

Molly Marsh is one such attendee, who looked spectacular on the arrival circuit.

Rocking a dress that showcased her figure, the “Love Island” alumna served undeniable beauty – and unddoubtedly one of the night’s best looks.

Rita Ora hosted the show, which honored the best in global music, with a logical emphasis on European success. Photos of Molly’s time on the red carpet follow.