Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Officially Claims #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” completes its ascent to #1 at hot adult contemporary radio, making a big jump to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played ~5,259 times during the October 27-November 2 tracking period, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” enjoys a four-place rise to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 458 spins.

Down one place, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” earns #2.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” slides one level to #3, as Hozier’s “Too Sweet” drops a place to #4.

Also down a spot, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” claims #4.

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” follows “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” as the second Hot AC #1 from Swift’s chart-topping album “The Tortured Poets Department.”