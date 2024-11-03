in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Officially Claims #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Swift’s single rises to #1 at the Hot AC radio format.

Taylor Swift - I Can Do It With A Broken Heart video screenshot | Universal Music/YouTube

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” completes its ascent to #1 at hot adult contemporary radio, making a big jump to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played ~5,259 times during the October 27-November 2 tracking period, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” enjoys a four-place rise to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 458 spins.

Down one place, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” earns #2.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” slides one level to #3, as Hozier’s “Too Sweet” drops a place to #4.

Also down a spot, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” claims #4.

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” follows “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” as the second Hot AC #1 from Swift’s chart-topping album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

