Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Perform, Connect With Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne At LACMA Art+Film Gala (Special Look)

The high-profile musicians brought their unique energy to Saturday’s event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, perform onstage during the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

Sweat Tour made a stop at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this weekend, as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan took the stage during the annual LACMA Art+Film Gala.

After each turning heads on the red carpet, the two delivered a performance for the star-studded list of attendees at Saturday’s event. They also took time to enjoy the function, posing with Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber in official backstage photos.

The annual function always attracts high-profile guests — and features memorable fashion moments. This year’s event was no different; official publicity photos of Charli and Troye at the gala follow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Kaia Gerber, wearing Gucci, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, and Cara Delevingne, wearing Gucci, attend the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, perform onstage during the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, perform onstage during the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, perform onstage during the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, performs onstage during the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, performs onstage during the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Charli XCX, wearing Gucci, attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Troye Sivan attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

