Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Perform, Connect With Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne At LACMA Art+Film Gala (Special Look)

Sweat Tour made a stop at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this weekend, as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan took the stage during the annual LACMA Art+Film Gala.

After each turning heads on the red carpet, the two delivered a performance for the star-studded list of attendees at Saturday’s event. They also took time to enjoy the function, posing with Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber in official backstage photos.

The annual function always attracts high-profile guests — and features memorable fashion moments. This year’s event was no different; official publicity photos of Charli and Troye at the gala follow.