Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Earns 7th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

After holding off Sabrina Carpenter’s enduring “Espresso” in a very close race last week, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” again wins a nail-biter to retain #1 at the pop format.

The “HIT ME HARD AND SMASH” song received ~14,140 spins during the October 27-November 2 tracking period. Though 149 plays shy of last week’s mark, the count keeps “BIRDS” at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart for a seventh consecutive week.

“Espresso” holds at #2, courtesy of its ~14,018 spins (-265).

Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” an enduring hit in its own right, holds at #3.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” stays at #4, and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” elevates one place to #5.