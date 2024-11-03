in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Earns 7th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

The Billie Eilish smash continues its pop radio run.

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER | Video screenshot | Interscope

After holding off Sabrina Carpenter’s enduring “Espresso” in a very close race last week, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” again wins a nail-biter to retain #1 at the pop format.

The “HIT ME HARD AND SMASH” song received ~14,140 spins during the October 27-November 2 tracking period. Though 149 plays shy of last week’s mark, the count keeps “BIRDS” at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart for a seventh consecutive week.

“Espresso” holds at #2, courtesy of its ~14,018 spins (-265).

Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” an enduring hit in its own right, holds at #3.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” stays at #4, and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” elevates one place to #5.

billie eilishbirds of a featherBruno MarshozierLady Gagasabrina carpentershaboozey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Officially Claims #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio