Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jelly Roll, who recently scored a #1 album chart debut for “Beautifully Broken,” is also enjoying success on the song charts. Notably, the album’s single “I Am Not Okay” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “I Am Not Okay” takes over a spot previously held by Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It.”

Along with leading in chart points, “I Am Not Okay” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 27-November 2 tracking period. It received ~9,889 spins (+882) and ~41.59 million audience impressions.

Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” rises two spots to #2 this week.