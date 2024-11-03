Two Friends & Alexander Stewart’s “Wrong Way” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

The Mediabase dance radio chart crowns a new #1 this week — and it comes from Two Friends and Alexander Stewart.

Their collaborative “Wrong Way” rises one place to the top spot on the new listing. “Wrong Way” received ~568 spins during the October 27-November 2 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 36.

Up three spots, Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” earns #2 on this week’s dance chart.

Tiesto & Alana Springsteen’s “Hot Honey” spends another week at #3, while Peggy Gou’s “Find The Way” jumps three levels to #4. Bebe Rexha’s “I’m The Drama” concurrently rises a place to #5.

David Guetta & Alesso’s “Never Going Home Tonight,” last week’s #1 song, falls to #6.