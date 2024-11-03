in TV News

Ethan Slater Praises Ariana Grande’s “Wicked” Performance: “She’s A Comedy Genius”

He also trumpets the depth she and Cynthia Erivo brought to their roles.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”, Season 3, Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

With “Wicked” buzz in full-force, principals from the film are beginning to make noteworthy promotional appearances.

That includes Ethan Slater, who drops by the Monday edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

After talking about his Broadway journey and recent GQ cover shoot, Slater naturally takes time to discuss the eagerly anticipated “Wicked” adaptation. He specifically highlights the hilarity Ariana Grande brought to the role.

“She is a comedy genius,” says Slater. “She’s so funny. She’s amazing in this film, everyone’s amazing in this film.”

Not simply impressed by their comedic timing, Slater raves about the depth Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande brought to their lead performances, calling their work “beautiful and nuanced and unbelievable.”

“And Ari’s hilarious … I can’t wait for people to see the takes that didn’t make it in.”

Also featuring Warren G, the episode will air during the day on Monday. Check local listings for the start time in your market; for now, enjoy photos from the taping.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”, Season 3, Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show”, Season 3, Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show”, Season 3, Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show”, Season 3, Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

